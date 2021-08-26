Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 504.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBDS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 41,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

