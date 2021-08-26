CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 95.8% in August

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 440,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,723. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.