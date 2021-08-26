CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 95.8% in August

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaPharmaRX stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 440,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,723. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.
About CannaPharmaRX
