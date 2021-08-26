Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

