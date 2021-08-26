Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 96.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Apple by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 83,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.67. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

