Carbon Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $109,494.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.20 or 1.00191418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.01034937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.17 or 0.06410405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,749,514 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.