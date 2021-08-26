Cardano Price Hits $2.58 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00005505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $83.05 billion and $6.53 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00097689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.00300263 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00044359 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,143,012,801 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.