Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.