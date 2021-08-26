CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up to $28.34

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $29.74. CarGurus shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 3,223 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,490.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,597,510.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,178 shares of company stock worth $13,695,807. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $210,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $3,336,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

