Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 630.2% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.