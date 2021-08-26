Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Down 4%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.07 and last traded at $102.12. Approximately 9,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 652,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

