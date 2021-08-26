Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $40,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,816. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

