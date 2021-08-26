Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $666.15. 3,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,285. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $589.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

