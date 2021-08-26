Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.77. 3,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,233. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $220.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.