Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 19,375 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

INFY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 63,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

