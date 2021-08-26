Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248,474 shares during the period. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 653,968 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

