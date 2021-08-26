Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAAU) Shares Down 0.3%

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAAU)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 150 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.