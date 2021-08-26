Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and $13,268.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.00753210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00098218 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

