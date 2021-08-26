Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.07.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

CBOE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.50. 18,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,950. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.18.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

