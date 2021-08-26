CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.