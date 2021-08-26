CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25. CCOM Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CCOM Group Company Profile

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

