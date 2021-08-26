CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CCOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25. CCOM Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
CCOM Group Company Profile
