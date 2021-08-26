Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 647.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 19,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,350. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 2.01.
Ceapro Company Profile
