Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 647.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 19,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,350. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

