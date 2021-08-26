Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $3.41

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00007229 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $978.09 million and approximately $93.69 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.51 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.99 or 0.01025573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.04 or 0.06632598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

