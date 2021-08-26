Celo Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $53.69 million and $1.02 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00744876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097982 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,744,127 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

