Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 235,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 610.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

