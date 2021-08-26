CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CEMEX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,495,000 after buying an additional 315,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.