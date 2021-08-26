Centric Cash (CNS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001217 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00070354 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.