Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Certara worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.54. 523,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,727,930 shares of company stock worth $201,539,736. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

