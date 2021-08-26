Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.13.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,652,930 shares of company stock worth $199,193,736 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6,519.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Certara worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

