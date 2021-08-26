CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CF Industries worth $36,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

