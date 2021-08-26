CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Update

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 10,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94. CGE Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

