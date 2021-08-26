ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.72 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00009145 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $47.72 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00121209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00154506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,113.36 or 1.00021626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.70 or 0.01022653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.35 or 0.06656337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,076,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

