Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Trading Down 6.1%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.27. Approximately 283,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 482,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

