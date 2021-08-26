Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

