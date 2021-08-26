Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $433.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $433.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

