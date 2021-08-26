Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 2,750 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,100 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,360.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,100.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

NYSE FST traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 240,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,781. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FST. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

