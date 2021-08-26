Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $461.10 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $461.10 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00755498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00098388 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,516,282 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

