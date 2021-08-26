Chimpion Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Chimpion has a market cap of $92.47 million and $816,517.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00006182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00768734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00098163 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

