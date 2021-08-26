China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Short Interest Update

China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CCGM stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. China CGame has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About China CGame
Featured Article: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for China CGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CGame and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.