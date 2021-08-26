China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.68

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 2079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.