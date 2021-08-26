China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
OTCMKTS CIADY traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $57.75. 4,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.21.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.
