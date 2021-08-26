China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS CIADY traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $57.75. 4,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

