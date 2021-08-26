China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.49

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

China Resources Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

