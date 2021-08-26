Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 221,755 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

