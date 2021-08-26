Chonk (CHONK) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $5,803.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $55.72 or 0.00118077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00759458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098096 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

