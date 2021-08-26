Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.
OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. Chorus has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.
Chorus Company Profile
