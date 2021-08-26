Chronologic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Chronologic has a market cap of $265,516.07 and $14.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.