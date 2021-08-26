Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.31. 1,672,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,920. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

