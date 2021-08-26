Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.64

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.