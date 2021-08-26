CIBC Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$102.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.50.

NA traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, hitting C$99.83. The company had a trading volume of 833,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.87. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$100.42. The stock has a market cap of C$33.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

