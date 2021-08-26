CIBC Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$99.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.73.

Shares of TD traded down C$1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,800. The company has a market cap of C$152.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

