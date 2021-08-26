CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$33.07. 435,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.39. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The firm has a market cap of C$24.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.